Kim Jong Un's Little Sister: The Woman Who Could Rule North Korea

Kim Jong Un is allegedly sick, we say allegedly because we can't say for sure. In the spirit of North Korean secrecy, the details of the Great Leader's condition is very closely guarded.

It's been revealed he has at least two children, but neither are old enough to be the next leader of North Korea, if Kim Jong Un should die.

Could his sister, Kim Yo Jong, a powerful member of the Workers' Party of Korea be the next leader?

