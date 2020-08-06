Search

Why Is Kamala Harris The Good News Story Of The Week?

Why Is Kamala Harris The Good News Story Of The Week?
Joe Biden has announced Kamala Harris as his VP running mate for the 2020 US Presidential election.. 

Who is Kamala Harris? What is her background? Does this mean she'll be not only the first female Vice President, but eventually the first female President? 

The Quicky looks into the past and the future of this fascinating woman. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Gorana Grgic is a jointly appointed Lecturer at the Department of Government and International Relations and the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

 

 

