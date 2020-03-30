IVF Interrupted And Birthing Alone? Pregnancy In The Time Of Coronavirus

With hospitals gearing up to be filled with COVID19 patients, and elective surgery shut down for at least the next few months, what's going to happen to women who want to have babies, or are having babies?

Over the past few weeks, stories have been gathering around how many people are allowed in a room with a laboring woman, what is the truth?

The Quicky investigates what the immediate future for pregnancy and babies looks like for women in Australia.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

Listen: Mamamia's Get Me Pregnant

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Manuela Toledo, Fertility Specialist and OBGYN, Melbourne IVF; Tessa, pregnant with twins.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/