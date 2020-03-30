IVF Interrupted And Birthing Alone? Pregnancy In The Time Of Coronavirus

the quicky

a day ago · 14 minutes

IVF Interrupted And Birthing Alone? Pregnancy In The Time Of Coronavirus
Back
play Episode

With hospitals gearing up to be filled with COVID19 patients, and elective surgery shut down for at least the next few months, what's going to happen to women who want to have babies, or are having babies? 

Over the past few weeks, stories have been gathering around how many people are allowed in a room with a laboring woman, what is the truth? 

The Quicky investigates what the immediate future for pregnancy and babies looks like for women in Australia. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

Listen: Mamamia's Get Me Pregnant 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Manuela Toledo, Fertility Specialist and OBGYN, Melbourne IVF; Tessa, pregnant with twins. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

IVF Interrupted And Birthing Alone? Pregnancy In The Time Of Coronavirus

14 minutes  ·  a day ago

No Fresh Air, No Visitors: Inside Hotel Quarantine

16 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Will Tiger King End Our Obsession With Cuddling Cubs?

16 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Can Trump's Presidency Survive COVID-19?

14 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Amanda Keller On How COVID19 Is Changing Reality TV

14 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Just A Bunch Of Good News Stories

16 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

The Kids Are At Home: Do We Have To Teach Them Too?

15 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

What Four Australian Health Care Workers Want You To Know Today

15 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

I Have COVID-19 Symptoms, Why Don't They Test Me?

17 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

COVID19 Money: Do I Get Any, And How Do I Get It?

14 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2020

Three Women On What Lockdowns Feel Like Around The World

15 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Think Of The Dogs: Dr Chris Brown On Animals & The COVID-19 Crisis.

14 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Is Normal Soap Good Enough? Your COVID-19 Questions Round 2

15 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Coronavirus Anxiety: It's Real. Here's How To Deal With It.

14 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

"Living On One Cup Of Noodles A Day": Has Lockdown Stopped COVID-19 In China?

14 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2020

Self Isolate, Social Distance Or Quarantine: What The Hell Are We Doing?

15 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2020

The Coronavirus Crash: 5 Useful Money Tips To Help You Through

16 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

Who were The Two Coreys? Hollywood's Troubling Club Of Child Stars

15 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Can I Go To The Shops? What Life's Really Like In COVID-19 Lockdown

16 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Battle Royale: How Meghan and Harry Won The PR War For Hearts and Minds

14 minutes  ·  10 Mar 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???