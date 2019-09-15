Is Vaping Still Safer Than Smoking?

the quicky

15 Sep 2019 · 14 minutes

Is Vaping Still Safer Than Smoking?
Back
play Episode

There are a LOT of stories getting around about a vaping illness right now, with 6 people dying and hundreds coming down with it... but why so many all at once?

Today we find out what this illness is and whether vaping is still safer than smoking.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Dr Michelle Jongenelis from Curtin University and Member for McArthur Dr Mike Freelander

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day?  Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

More Episodes

Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal

14 minutes  ·  2 days ago

How To Be Sober In Australia At Christmas

12 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The 'Real' Reason The Pill Hasn't Changed In Nearly 60 Years

11 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Chemophobia: The Dangerous Myth That Natural Is Always Best

13 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Co-Ed Or Same Sex Schools, What's The Better Choice In 2020?

14 minutes  ·  6 days ago

30 Billion Matches: How Dating Apps Have Changed Everything

15 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Samoa's Deadly Measles Epidemic Is A Cautionary Anti-Vax Tale

14 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

White Island's Alert Level Was Raised Weeks Ago, So Why Were Tourists Still Allowed?

12 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Move Over Body Positivity, The Body Neutrality Movement Is Here

12 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Do Women Still Need To Worry About Toxic Shock Syndrome?

11 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Teen Training Camps, Surgery & Forced Prostitution: The Gruelling Life Of A K-Pop Star

16 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

'He Didn't Recognise Me': The Reality Of Raising A Satellite Baby

12 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Is Social Anxiety Killing The Office Christmas Party

12 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

"Did We Do The Right Thing?": The New Best Age To Send A Kid To School

12 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Will Science Be Enough To Bring Down The Alleged Claremont Killer

16 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Surprising Effect Of Women Earning More Than Their Partner

11 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Are Koalas Really Now Extinct In Australia?

13 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Aussies Are Sleeping Less: What Is That Doing To Us?

12 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

What It's Like To Raise Your Child As Neither A Girl Or A Boy

13 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

"Climate Emergency" Is 2019's Word Of The Year. So How Do Australians Live In One?

11 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???