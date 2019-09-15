Is Vaping Still Safer Than Smoking?

There are a LOT of stories getting around about a vaping illness right now, with 6 people dying and hundreds coming down with it... but why so many all at once?

Today we find out what this illness is and whether vaping is still safer than smoking.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Dr Michelle Jongenelis from Curtin University and Member for McArthur Dr Mike Freelander

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.