Is Period Pain Ever Normal?

Is it ever normal to have back pain or stomach cramps or any other symptoms while you're having your period?
When do you know that those things are a problem you need to get checked out?
The Quicky investigates.
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou
Guests: Dr Jane Chalmers, University of South Australia; Donna Ciccia, founder and director of Endometriosis Australia
