Is It Safe To Send The Kids To School This Term?

It's part of the national conversation - should the kids go back to school classrooms when the holidays are finished?

Victoria is already back, with online learning. Queensland is back on Monday, planning five weeks of online learning at least.

Yet, the Prime Minister wants children to physically go back to school now.

What do the educators and scientists think?

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Kevin Bates, President of the Queensland Teachers Union; Suzi Mackay, teacher; Alex, teacher; Professor Raina McIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, UNSW.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/