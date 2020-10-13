Our Own Bader-Ginsburg: What You Don't Know About The High Court Of Australia

Our Own Bader-Ginsburg: What You Don't Know About The High Court Of Australia
With so much focus on the US Supreme Court at the moment, many of you have been asking why we don't know as much about our own version of it.

Today The Quicky looks at Australia's High Court, the decisions they've made and how those who sit on the bench are chosen for such an important role.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Rebecca Ananian-Welsh, constitutional law scholar and Senior Lecturer at UQ

