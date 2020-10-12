Will Turning Vegan Save The Planet?

11 hours ago

Will Turning Vegan Save The Planet?
We've been told that if the world changed to a plant-based diet, we'd save the planet. But is that true?

In this World Vegan Month, The Quicky investigates the best diet for humans that not just helps the world avoid a climate catastrophe but will also not be catastrophic for our health.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Susie Burrell, Nutritionist and Dietitian. Professor Pete Smith, Environmental Scientist Aberdeen University. Morgan Mitchell Olympic sprinter. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Will Turning Vegan Save The Planet?

