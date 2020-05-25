'I Can't Breathe': George Floyd's Final Words Echo An Australian Shame.

When George Floyd pleaded with American policemen to let him breathe, his words had a ghostly echo Australians can't deny. 26-year-old Dunghutti man, David Dungay, died in Long Bay Jail five years ago, telling guards the exact same thing.

Today The Quicky looks at the uprising taking place in the USA in the wake of George Floyd's death and we look at our own shameful past of Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Guests: Evette Dionne, editor-in-chief of Bitch Media and the author of the forthcoming book Lifting As We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box

