The 6 Month Slump: How Do We Stay Motivated In An Uncertain World?

Ask anyone how they're feeling right now and chances are you'll hear how tired they are.

It's hard, so many months into a pandemic that is showing no signs of ending anytime soon, to stay motivated and to get up and face each day with a sense of purpose.

The Quicky investigates how to get over the 6 months slump.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Clinical Psychologist Dr Danielle Einstein

Clinical Psychologist Dr Danielle Einstein

