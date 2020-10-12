How To Keep A Relationship Sparky, Even Through A Pandemic

Remember when you first met your partner and it was hot and heavy and so, so exciting?

Remember a few years later when they're annoying you because of the dishes and you can't remember the last time you got it on? Supposedly it's because we've lost our limerence!

Today we look at how to keep the spark alive, especially when COVID-19 has us all in each other's faces.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Lisa Tovey, Sex and Relationship Councillor and Mamamia colleague Lily and isobel

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.