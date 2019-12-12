How To Be Sober In Australia At Christmas

The silly season is here and a lot of us will head to end of year celebrations where we will be socialising with family and colleagues.. all while lubricated with a drink or 10.

But with the latest guidelines revising down how much we should be drinking, can we actually do this thing sober?

We speak to former radio and TV host Maz Compton about how she managed to relearn how to be social without the booze crutch

Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Author of 'The Social Rebellion: How True Freedom Begins With a Cheeky Month Alcohol-Free' Maz Compton and Professor Kate Conigrave, addiction specialist and public health physician at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

To grab a copy of Maz's book, you can find it here https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-social-rebellion-maz-compton/book/9781982201760.html?source=pla&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzbfL8fG_5gIVzSMrCh3qaAbIEAYYASABEgLjJ_D_BwE

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.