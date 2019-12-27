No, Donald Trump hasn't just started WWIII

After President Trump green lit the assassination of Iran's military leader General Qassam Soleimani, headlines popped up claiming that the US had essentially kicked off events that would lead to another world war.

So is that true? We find out what has happened since the day Soleimani was killed and whether events since then are really ramping up to a declaration of war.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest, from the ABC's Planet America John Barron.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.