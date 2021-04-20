We constantly receive mixed messages about the housing market in Australia... one day everything is booming, and the next we're supposedly headed for bust.

But no matter where you live in this country one thing is for sure, buying your first home can feel virtually impossible amid a minefield of dodgy agents, underquoting, and an astonishing amount of paperwork and expense.

The Quicky speaks to a couple of experts and two current buyers to find out what is really going on, and how you might be able to finally secure the keys to your own place.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Associate Professor Sam Tsiaplias - Principal Research Fellow in the Macroeconomics Research Program, at the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research

Tony Bice - Director of First Choice Mortgage Brokers

Bridgette Bathgate - Digital Marketing Specialist at Mamamia who is currently looking to purchase her first home

Gemma Bath - Senior News Writer at Mamamia who has just purchased her first home

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.