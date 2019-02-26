Finally, We Know The Truth About George Pell

This episode of The Quicky contains graphic details of child sexual abuse. If this brings up any issues for you, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Cardinal George Pell was convicted last year of sexually abusing two choirboys in 1996. The jury found Pell guilty of sexual penetration of a child under 16, as well as four counts of committing an indecent act with, or in the presence, of a child.

Despite a unanimous jury handing down a guilty verdict, the court issued a suppression order denying media outlets the ability to report on the verdict because of the impact it would have on a second trial. That trial is no longer going ahead which means we can now reveal what Pell was found guilty of.

In this episode of the Quicky, we talk to Lucie Morris-Marr, the journalist who broke the story in 2016 and has been following the case for The New Daily ever since.

So, what exactly has George Pell been accused of and what happens now?

Thanks to our special guest Lucie Morris-Marr, to follow her coverage of the George Pell case, head to https://thenewdaily.com.au/

