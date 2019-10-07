Finally There's A Solution For Sharing The Mental Load

The mental load... it's the organising, planning and list making that goes into running a household, the million different invisible tasks that women are mostly responsible for in relationships.

It's the cause of arguments and misunderstandings, of toxic time messages like "It's easier if I do it myself" and "I'll just do it wrong"... but now someone has a solution.

Author and lawyer Eve Rodsky talks us through Fair Play and how it can change your life.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests

