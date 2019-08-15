Fight, Flight, Freeze... Or Film?

When a 20 year old man ran through the streets of Sydney earlier this week, bloodied and brandishing a knife... some people ran, some froze on the spot, some chased him down and others immediately grabbed their phones.

Today we look into why we want to capture everything and whether it's morally wrong to do so.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Dr Adam Gerace from CQ University and Griffith University Ethicist Hugh Breakey.

