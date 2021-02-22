How Fat Shaming By Doctors Is Putting Women's Lives At Risk

Going to see your doctor should never be a bad experience, but for many women the reality is that instead of getting the medical treatment they need, everything is blamed on their weight.

Weight bias or weight stigma - aka fat shaming - should not be part of any medical professional's mindset, but hundreds of women got in touch to tell us their own scarring experience inside the examination room.

The Quicky investigates why old stereotypes about weight still persist, how a doctor should talk to their patient if they are genuinely concerned, and what to do if you're not happy about how you've been treated.

