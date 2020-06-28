Search

Why Is Sasha Baron Cohen Facebook’s Worst Nightmare?

14 hours ago · 14 minutes

Sacha Baron Cohen, most famous for playing characters who go undercover exposing exposing racism, homophobia and misogyny, has been very vocal about what he thinks the shortcomings of facebook are: calling them out as the purveyors of hate speech. 

Now, there's a powerful campaign aiming to get as many businesses as possible to boycott advertising on Facebook in the hopes hitting them in the hip pocket will be the thing that makes them take action on spreading lies, fear and hate. 

The Quicky investigates. 

