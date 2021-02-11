Why The World Is Talking About Facebook's Australian News Ban

Why The World Is Talking About Facebook's Australian News Ban
As the world continues to react to Facebook's decision to ban all Australian news content, you might be wondering how we got here and what happens next?

The Quicky examines what the Government's Media Bargaining Code aims to achieve, and what the consequences might be, both here in Australia and overseas.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Tai Neilson - Lecturer in Media at Macquarie University, and author of Journalism and Digital Labor: Experiences of Online News Production.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

