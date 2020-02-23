Even Duchess Kate Does It: What is Hypnobirthing?

Even Duchess Kate Does It: What is Hypnobirthing?
The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken in a podcast called Happy Mum, Happy Baby about how she benefited from using a practise during the birth of her children called hypnobirthing. 

So exactly what is hypnobirthing? And how did it help her get through three pretty rough pregnancies? 

Today we speak to a GP and a hypnobirthing expert to find out if it's a real benefit or all a bit of woo woo 

Links: 

https://hypnobirthingaustralia.com.au/

https://www.drjoseph.com.au/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Melissa Spilsted, Director of Hypnobirthing Australia; Dr Joseph Sgroi, OBGYN

