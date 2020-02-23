Even Duchess Kate Does It: What is Hypnobirthing?

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken in a podcast called Happy Mum, Happy Baby about how she benefited from using a practise during the birth of her children called hypnobirthing.

So exactly what is hypnobirthing? And how did it help her get through three pretty rough pregnancies?

Today we speak to a GP and a hypnobirthing expert to find out if it's a real benefit or all a bit of woo woo

Guests: Melissa Spilsted, Director of Hypnobirthing Australia; Dr Joseph Sgroi, OBGYN

