Is The Dark Web Only For Criminals?

Earlier this month an Australian man was arrested in Europe accused of running the largest marketplace on the dark web, but what exactly is the dark web and how do you access it?

The Quicky investigates whether this online underground is only for terrorists, child abusers and other criminals, or if it serves a legitimate purpose in the fight for freedom of speech and association.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Guests:

Lawyer, Journalist and Dark Web True Crime Author Eileen Ormsby

Senior Lecturer in the Department of Data Science and A.I. and Associate Dean at the Faculty of Information Technology at Monash University Dr Campbell Wilson

