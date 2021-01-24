Coronavirus Reality Check: The U.S. Is Not The Worst

the quicky

15 hours ago · 16 minutes

Coronavirus Reality Check: The U.S. Is Not The Worst
With over 400,000 deaths and more than 25 million cases, the United States appears to be the worst hit nation in the world when it comes to Covid-19.

But a closer look at the figures reveals that while they are the most affected in terms of the total numbers, they are far from being the worst on a per capita or any other basis.

The Quicky tries to make sense of all the data, to discover which countries have really been hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Epidemiologist and Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University Dr Jennifer Nuzzo

World Health Organisation Spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

