Co-Ed Or Same Sex Schools, What's The Better Choice In 2020?

There's new research to suggest that the development of your social brain could be influenced by whether you go to a co-ed or same sex school.

Today we find out what we need to consider when we're looking at our child's education and why your school life could influence the roles you choose later in life.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Professor of neuroscience at the Chicago Medical School of Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science Lise Elliot and Dr Judith Gill from the University of South Australia's School of Education.

