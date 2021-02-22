Is Chocolate Really That Bad For You?

the quicky

12 hours ago · 14 minutes

Is Chocolate Really That Bad For You?
Back
play Episode

Easter is upon us once again and while some see this as a time for religious renewal, almost all of us are looking forward to indulging in copious amounts of chocolate!

But how much is too much, and can this sweet treat ever really be good for you?

The Quicky speaks to an expert in nutrition to find out just how guilty or not you should feel for succumbing to gluttony this long weekend.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Dr Evangeline Mantzioris - Program Director of the Nutrition and Food Sciences Degree at the University of South Australia, and Accredited Practicing Dietitian and Sports Dietitian.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Is Chocolate Really That Bad For You?

14 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

The Politics Of Changing Your Name In 2021

15 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Why Quotas Might Be The Only Way To Fix Canberra

16 minutes  ·  3 days ago

We're All Going To Die, So Why Can't We Talk About It?

21 minutes  ·  4 days ago

How A Sex Cult Exposed Slavery In Australia

21 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Mouse-a-geddon: Why The Plague Is All Of Our Problem

15 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2021

What Next? A Quicky To Play To The Men In Your Life

19 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2021

Suffering In Silence: The Eating Disorders Affecting Adult Women

21 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2021

Did Fetishising Asian Women Lead To A Mass Shooting?

16 minutes  ·  21 Mar 2021

Monster-In-Law: What To Do When Your Wedding Becomes A War

17 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2021

Are We Really Still Talking About Diets?

18 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2021

The Boys Club: Can You Beat Them, Or Do You Have To Join Them?

17 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2021

Is OnlyFans A Legitimate Career Opportunity?

19 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2021

Angry But Not Defeated: The Women Marching To End Sexual Assault

17 minutes  ·  14 Mar 2021

Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater?

17 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2021

Kathleen Folbigg: Could Australia's Worst Female Serial Killer Be Innocent?

19 minutes  ·  10 Mar 2021

Meghan And The Death Of The Princess Fairytale

20 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2021

One In Ten Women Have Endometriosis: Here's What You Need To Know

19 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2021

It's International Women's Day, But Do We Still Need Feminism?

20 minutes  ·  07 Mar 2021

Christian Porter: What Happens Now?

15 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2021

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout