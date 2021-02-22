Is Chocolate Really That Bad For You?

Easter is upon us once again and while some see this as a time for religious renewal, almost all of us are looking forward to indulging in copious amounts of chocolate!

But how much is too much, and can this sweet treat ever really be good for you?

The Quicky speaks to an expert in nutrition to find out just how guilty or not you should feel for succumbing to gluttony this long weekend.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Dr Evangeline Mantzioris - Program Director of the Nutrition and Food Sciences Degree at the University of South Australia, and Accredited Practicing Dietitian and Sports Dietitian.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

