Chemophobia: The Dangerous Myth That Natural Is Always Best

When you go shopping at the supermarket or chemist, are you swayed by products that claim to be all natural or organic and chemical free?

We look at a new phenomena called chemophobia, where reject perfectly good things for fear that are full of chemicals and accept the natural alternative even though it may actually be harmful.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Dr Rose Cairns from the University of Sydney's School of Pharmacy and Chemist James Kennedy.

