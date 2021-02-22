Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater?

21 hours ago · 17 minutes

Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater?
While many of us love a cheating scandal on our favourite reality TV show, it is much more difficult to talk about when it is happening to us, even though Australians are ranked fourth-highest in the world when it comes to doing the dirty on a partner.

The Quicky showcases some of your true stories to investigate why it's so much easier to cheat than it is to talk about it, and whether it is ever possible to repair a relationship once that trust has been broken. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Clare Stephens - Editor in Chief at Mamamia

Jessie Stephens - Assistant Head of Content and co-host of Mamamia’s flagship podcast, Mamamia Out Loud, and True Crime Conversations

Gery Karantzas - Associate Professor in the School of Psychology at Deakin University

Julia Nowland - Relationship Therapist and Founder of Whole Heart Relationships

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

