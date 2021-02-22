The Politics Of Changing Your Name In 2021

17 hours ago

The Politics Of Changing Your Name In 2021
Changing your name after marriage has been common practice for women for hundreds of years, but have you ever stopped to consider why, and whether you can still be a feminist if you follow this patriarchal tradition?

And what about if you want to change your name for other reasons, like you've fallen out with your family, or you are transgender, what are the practical and social implications then?

The Quicky speaks to a feminist researcher and a transgender academic to find out why we continue to perpetuate these old ideals, and why so many other people seem to think they have a right to dictate what we call ourselves or our children.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Professor Mary Louise Rasmussen - Academic in the College of Arts and Social Sciences at the Australian National University whose research interests include feminist theories and gender studies.

Tate McAllister - Senior Program Coordinator at A Gender Agenda, and a PhD student in Sociology at the Australian National University.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

