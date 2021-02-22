Last month the bodies of at least 215 children were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada, where First Nations children were taken after being forcibly removed from their families in an effort to eradicate their culture entirely.

Despite the obvious cruelty and abuse committed against an estimated 150,000 children and their families in these church-run, government-funded institutions, the Pope has refused to apologise for the harm caused.

The Quicky investigates why these mass graves have only just been discovered, and how many more First Nations children remain missing.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

