Bra Washing, Nipples & Pain: What You Need To Know About Your Boobs

How often do you pop your bra in the washing machine? Jackie O has hit the news after admitting on air she doesn't wash her darker bras.

Which got us thinking: how often are you meant to wash your bras? Can you do anything to stop gravity having its way? How necessary is it to wear a bra? How often do you need to be health checking your breasts?

This episode of The Quicky has everything you want to know about your boobs!

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Rita Sullivan, Knickerboxers Lingerie Kiama; Dr Chantel Thornton, Specialist Breast Cancer Surgeon.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/