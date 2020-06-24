Search

Bra Washing, Nipples & Pain: What You Need To Know About Your Boobs

the quicky

10 hours ago · 18 minutes

Bra Washing, Nipples & Pain: What You Need To Know About Your Boobs
Back
play Episode

How often do you pop your bra in the washing machine? Jackie O has hit the news after admitting on air she doesn't wash her darker bras. 

Which got us thinking: how often are you meant to wash your bras? Can you do anything to stop gravity having its way? How necessary is it to wear a bra? How often do you need to be health checking your breasts? 

This episode of The Quicky has everything you want to know about your boobs!

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Rita Sullivan, Knickerboxers Lingerie Kiama; Dr Chantel Thornton, Specialist Breast Cancer Surgeon

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Bra Washing, Nipples & Pain: What You Need To Know About Your Boobs

18 minutes  ·  10 hours ago

Why The World Cup Could Change Women's Sport In Australia Forever

15 minutes  ·  a day ago

"He Put His Hand Up My Work Dress": Why Female Lawyers Are Speaking Out

17 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Why is Donald Trump So Afraid Of His Niece Mary?

13 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Actual Value Of An Arts Degree

14 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Why Did Megan Fox Disappear From Hollywood?

15 minutes  ·  24 Jun 2020

Your Pelvic Floor: Why Tighter Isn't Necessarily Better

15 minutes  ·  23 Jun 2020

Australia's COVID-19 Spike: Did We Get Too Comfortable?

13 minutes  ·  22 Jun 2020

How Do German Police Know Maddie McCann Is Dead?

15 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

What The Hell Is Branch Stacking And Why Does It Matter?

15 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

I'm Going Back To Work... And I'm Worried About My Dog

14 minutes  ·  17 Jun 2020

Why Have We Only Just Heard About The Aussie On Death Row In China?

15 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Sold With The Property & Blackbirding: Australia's History Of Slavery

15 minutes  ·  15 Jun 2020

JK Rowling and Trans Women: What's Going On?

17 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

How COVID-19 Has Turned Us All Into Perfect Drug Mules

13 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

The Solution To Expensive Child Care We've Thrown In The Bin

16 minutes  ·  10 Jun 2020

Libido Killer: Why There Won't Be A Post-COVID Baby Boom

14 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2020

"The Torment Of Powerlessness" Stan Grant on Aboriginal People And Police

18 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2020

Boomers & Millennials Agree: One Generation Will Carry The Scars Of COVID-19 Crash

17 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

The US Is Burning: Can They Survive Another Four Years of Trump?

16 minutes  ·  03 Jun 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout