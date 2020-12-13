BEST OF 2020: To Share Or Not To Share? Kids, Consent And 'Cute' Insta Pics

the quicky

15 hours ago · 15 minutes

BEST OF 2020: To Share Or Not To Share? Kids, Consent And 'Cute' Insta Pics
Back
play Episode

Are you someone who shares pictures and stories about your children on social media?  It's hard not to want to share your life with them online but should you be considering whether your children consent to this before you post?

In today's episode, we look into whether or not you should do it and what kind of impact it has on your kids digital footprint in the future.

This episode was originally published on February 20th, and is part of our 2020 Best Of series.

LINKS

The Safe on Social Toolkit is the digital 'survival kit' with everything you need to know to keep your kids safe online... https://www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com/pages/toolkit/?utm_source=mamamia&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=thequicky

E Safety Commission: https://www.esafety.gov.au/kids/be-an-esafe-kid

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Kirra Pendergast, Safe On Social; Julie Inman Grant, E-Safety Commissioner; Mia Freedman (Mamamia Co-Founder Creative Director); Holly Wainwright (Mamamia Head of Content) 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

BEST OF 2020: To Share Or Not To Share? Kids, Consent And 'Cute' Insta Pics

15 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Unprecedented: Everything That Happened In 2020

31 minutes  ·  4 days ago

How To Navigate Conspiracy Conversations At Christmas

18 minutes  ·  5 days ago

COVID-19 Vaccinations Have Begun, When Will It Make A Difference?

16 minutes  ·  6 days ago

A TV Show & A Private Island: What The Trumps Will Do Next

16 minutes  ·  7 days ago

What Sex Ed Is Actually Teaching Young Aussies

16 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

How Much Are Aussies Paying For Christmas?

13 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2020

Social Infertility: The Women Making Babies On Their Own

17 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2020

White Island 1 Year On: The Survivors, The Questions & The Charges

18 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2020

Injectables: What You Need To Know Before You Invest In Your Face

16 minutes  ·  07 Dec 2020

What It's Really Like To Give Evidence When You're The Alleged Victim

18 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

How To Keep A Relationship Sparky, Even Through A Pandemic

13 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2020

Just How Powerful Is Rupert Murdoch?

18 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2020

The Dark Art Of Creating An Unlikeable Woman

15 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2020

What It's Like Living With HIV In 2020?

18 minutes  ·  30 Nov 2020

Grief, Shame & Guilt: Let's Talk About Miscarriage

15 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Fast Fashion & Flash Sales: The Problem With Black Friday

15 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2020

Warrior Culture: The Cult Of Australia's SAS

21 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2020

The Scary Place Pete Evans Is Going After Quitting Facebook

18 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2020

Health Passports & No Go Zones: International Travel In 2021

15 minutes  ·  23 Nov 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout