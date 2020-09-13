Search

Babies On A Plane: How One Aussie Mum Hopes To Get Home

How far would you go to get home during a global pandemic if you lived overseas and had a newborn?

Carly McCrossin was heavily pregnant with her daughter when the pandemic hit, so there was no way she could get home. 

Now her baby is born, she really wants to return to Australia. 

She and 300 families are trying to charter a 'baby plane' to get a plane load of babies back to Australia. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Guests:  Carly McCrossin

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

