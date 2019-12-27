Australia's Bushfire Crisis: Facts Vs Fiction

There's a lot of mis and disinformation doing the rounds about the current Australian bushfire crisis.

We find out where some of these falsehoods came from, why they're being spread and what you can do to try and find the truth in the midst of it all.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Journalists Jan Fran, Climate Scientists Professor Nerilie Abram from the Australian National University and the Australian Institute of Sport's Chief Medical Officer David Hughes.

