Kobi Shepherdson, Kelly Wilkinson, Hannah Clarke and her three kids - these are just some of the many women and children who should have been protected from violent ex-partners and fathers by an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) but weren't.

Tragically they all died at the hands of men who were supposed to love and care for them, even after the women did everything they could to protect themselves and their children using the official systems that are designed to keep dangerous men at bay.

The Quicky speaks to three experts in domestic and family violence to discuss why AVOs and other formal options don't always protect vulnerable people, and what more could and should be done to stop violent men before they commit atrocities.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Kellie McDonald - Senior Solicitor at Women's Legal Service NSW (WLS NSW), an independent non-profit organisation which promotes access to justice, particularly for women who are disadvantaged by their social and economic circumstances

Fiona Mort - Head of 1800 RESPECT Australia, a national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service

Senior Sergeant Alissa Parker - Legal Consultant within the Domestic and Family Violence Team in the NSW Police Force, and a sworn police officer with over 30 years experience

