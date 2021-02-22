Aboriginal Deaths In Custody: 30 Years On & Still A National Disgrace

20 hours ago

Aboriginal Deaths In Custody: 30 Years On & Still A National Disgrace
It has been 30 years to the day since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody handed down its report, containing a shocking 339 recommendations to stop First Nations people dying at an alarming rate.

But three decades on the situation has only gotten worse, with a disgraceful five Aboriginal deaths in custody in 2021 already.

The Quicky speaks to two proud First Nations leaders to find out what if anything has been done since 1991 to try and address this issue, and discuss why we continue to see disproportionate rates of incarceration among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Senator Lidia Thorpe - Proud Gunnai Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung woman, Australian Greens Senator for Victoria, and Co-founder of the Australian Greens First Nations Network

Linda Burney MP - Proud member of the Wiradjuri nation, Federal Labor Member for Barton, Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians, and the Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

