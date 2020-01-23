A Complicated Legacy: Who Was Kobe Bryant?

the quicky

18 hours ago · 15 minutes

A Complicated Legacy: Who Was Kobe Bryant?
Back
play Episode

The world was shocked earlier this week when basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, Gianna, were among nine dead in a freak helicopter crash. 

Bryant has been remembered all week as an extraordinary sportsperson, a devoted husband, loving father and an Oscar winning filmmaker. He was a much loved part of the Hollywood community. 

Yet, in 2003, he was charged with the sexual assault and false imprisonment of a young hospitality worker at a hotel in Colorado. The records of the rape case tell a chilling story, of a complicated man. 

Warning: this podcast contains discussion of sexual assault. If it raises any issues for you, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14

Subscribe to The Quicky at... mamamia.com.au/the-quicky

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Evette Dionne, editor-in-chief of Bitch Media and the author of the forthcoming book Lifting As We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

A Complicated Legacy: Who Was Kobe Bryant?

15 minutes  ·  18 hours ago

How Much It Will Cost You To Reverse Climate Change

16 minutes  ·  2 days ago

What Bettina Arndt's Australia Day Honour Means For Women

14 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How Can You Tell If The British Media's Coverage Of Meghan is Racist?

14 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Introducing: Tiddas 4 Tiddas Australia Day Edition With Marlee Silva

34 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

17 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

How Worried Should You Be About Coronavirus?

13 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Where Is Celeste Barber's $51 Million Bushfire Fundraiser Money Going?

13 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2020

Lyme Disease: The Hollywood Illness Stirring Controversy In Australia

14 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

Why The Hell Did A Whole Government Resign? Vladimir Putin's Master Plan"

13 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

What Is The Royal Rota & Why Have Harry & Meghan Dumped Them?

14 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

What Will It Take To Recover From The Australian Bushfires?

16 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Is Being Pregnant Over 40 As Risky In 2020?

14 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

No, Donald Trump hasn't just started WWIII

13 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

Australia's Bushfire Crisis: Facts Vs Fiction

13 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2020

Update: When Royals Choose Not To Be Royals Anymore

10 minutes  ·  08 Jan 2020

BONUS - How Is 'The Quicky' Made?

26 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2019

Update: Could Maddie McCann's Parents Have Been Involved In Her Disappearance?

15 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Update: Narcissistic Personality Disorder: What Is It And Could Trump Have It?

11 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

Update: What's Life 'Really' Like After Reality TV

15 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???