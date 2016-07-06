Does Breastfeeding Count As Foreplay?

***Warning. Explicit Content*** A tired new mother has a husband with a breastfeeding fetish: should she entertain his whim? There's a magical age when your hormones and your libido collide: are you there yet or have you already peaked? And how to find out your own fetish. It's apparently very obvious...if you know what to look for. Plus... Madison's take home sex tip.

Your hosts are Madison Missina and Carla GS.

Technical producer: Lizzie Marton.

Executive Producer: Monique Bowley

