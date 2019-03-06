Postnatal Depression Isn't Just A Women's Issue

the baby bubble

06 Mar 2019 · 36 minutes

Postnatal Depression Isn't Just A Women's Issue
Back
play Episode

Zoe’s thinking about getting back into the baby bubble and Sean is right there to remind her it’s REALLY HARD.  He’s also got some great advice for how to save money when you’re looking after more than one baby.

Plus, should you post photos of your kids online? And if you do, should you only post the best moments?  Or is it important to share the horror stories too?

And Sean opens up about his experience with post-natal depression as a father.

CREDITS:

Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps

Producer: Amelia Navascues

MORE INFO

To find out more about Tresillian…  https://www.tresillian.org.au/  

GET IN TOUCH

Up in the middle of the night scrolling through Facebook?  Why not join other parents just like you on our Facebook page ... https://www.facebook.com/TheMotherish/

Are you in the baby bubble and want to tell someone about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here...
https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This show is brought to you by Big W where they've got all your baby needs covered.Want to take part in our survey? For your chance to win three $100 gift vouchers, head to...https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4811923/46d03d01a664 

More Episodes

The Antidote To Messy Babies

32 minutes  ·  17 Apr 2019

Dealing With Gender Disappointment

32 minutes  ·  10 Apr 2019

How To Avoid Parent Burn Out

28 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

How To Travel With A Baby

31 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

The Rise of the Baby Genius

30 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

Should You Put A Leash On Your Child?

25 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

Postnatal Depression Isn't Just A Women's Issue

36 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

The Baby Products Zoe Marshall Can't Live Without

31 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

Getting It On, Post-Baby

23 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2019

When Your Baby Turns Violent

27 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2019

What To Do When Your Baby Won't Sleep

26 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

How To Feed Your Baby Without A Blender

27 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2019

Coming Soon: The Baby Bubble

3 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2019

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???