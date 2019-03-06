Postnatal Depression Isn't Just A Women's Issue

Zoe’s thinking about getting back into the baby bubble and Sean is right there to remind her it’s REALLY HARD. He’s also got some great advice for how to save money when you’re looking after more than one baby.

Plus, should you post photos of your kids online? And if you do, should you only post the best moments? Or is it important to share the horror stories too?

And Sean opens up about his experience with post-natal depression as a father.

CREDITS:



Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps



Producer: Amelia Navascues



To find out more about Tresillian… https://www.tresillian.org.au/

