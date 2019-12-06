Travel & Adventure

Welcome to That’s Incredible! A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us. Things you may never have noticed before!

I think we can all agree that holidays are pretty exciting. Heading away with your family or friends, getting to see a different part of the country or maybe, a different part of the world! Do you have a favourite part of a family holiday? Is it packing the car full of snacks for the trip? Taking off on a plane? Building a sandcastle on the beach? Or just hanging out with your family?

Do you do adventurous stuff like bushwalking, kayaking or skiing? Or do you prefer to holiday closer to home and spend time hanging out with your friends and family?

Well, today you’d better pack a warm jacket because we’re going on an adventure to the top of the highest mountain in the world!

Ready? Let's go!

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do. Find out more at http://www.subaru.com.au/why-subaru/onelittlemoment

We want to know what you think of That's Incredible! You could even win a $100 voucher for telling us what you think. Just click here or head to https://bit.ly/2WujRKL - we'd love to hear from you!

And be part of our big annual podcast survey... https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS

ACTION ITEM

Time to take what you’ve learned today out into your everyday. Have you heard of postcards? Or have you ever sent one to someone when you were on holiday? Before emails, everyone used to send postcards when they were on holiday. And did you know you don’t actually have to buy one from a shop? Any piece of paper the size of an envelope can be a postcard if you just put a stamp on it!

We’d love you to send us a postcard either from somewhere you go on holiday or from home. You can design one yourself with drawings of where you’ve been or improvise with something you find around the house that might make a cool postcard.

Take a photo of it and send it to us at [email protected] so we can find out more about the traveling you’ve done!

Maybe you went on a mini-adventure to the local park or somewhere close to home? Adventures don’t have to be far away to be exciting! So we’d love to get a postcard from you telling us all about your little or big travels.

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Guest: Alyssa Azar

Executive Producer: Rachel Corbett

Senior Producers: Elise Cooper & Rachael Hart

Audio Production: Elise Cooper

Editor: Elise Cooper

Editing Assistance: Ian Camilleri & Rachel Corbett

Scriptwriters: Subby Valentine, Peter Green & Rachel Corbett

Script Editor: Holly Wainwright

Script Consultant: Angela McLean

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Summer Waller, Sofia Lefebvre, Indiana Yates, George Cook, Amelia Cook and Lucia Bartlam.

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected] or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://bit.ly/2PCsVeW

Do your kids love to read? Then check out Andrew Daddo's books at his website... https://www.andrewdaddo.com/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/