That's Incredible

In Australia, just about every small town has a 'Big Thing'. The Big Banana, the Big Merino, the Big Prawn, even the Big Potato. So when the Big Sausage was stolen off the roof of the local butcher in Toowoomba, Queensland, the whole town wanted to solve the mystery. The owner of the butcher, Mark Nolan, tells us all about the case of the missing Sausage King.

