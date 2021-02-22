Australia has produced some incredibly inspirational people; from scientists and sportspeople, to entertainers and engineers. We look at just some of them in this episode of That's Incredible, including Olympian Cathy Freeman, pilot Charles Kingsford Smith and politician and activist Edith Cowan.

Plus, our cast of kids take you through some fascinating facts about awesome Aussies, and we test your knowledge with a quiz.

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou & Elissa Ratliff

Scriptwriters: Peter Green & Emmeline Peterson

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Amelia Cook, Lily Mitchell and

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected] or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Do your kids love to read? Then check out Andrew Daddo's books at his website... https://www.andrewdaddo.com/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.