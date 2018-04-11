Witch-Hunt!!!

Tipped off by Robert Mueller, the FBI raided the home, office and hotel room of Trump's personal lawyer - Michael Cohen. Trump struggled to express his anger aptly on Twitter alone, which is perhaps why he diverted a press-conference about the chemical attack in Syria to explain why HE is the real victim in all of this. Plus Mark Zuckerberg fronted congress, looking like he would rather be literally anywhere else.

Mia recommends Jill Palmieri's podcast interviews on both Inside The Hive and Recode Decode.

Amelia recommends reading The Conspiracy Theory That Says Trump Is A Genius.

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

