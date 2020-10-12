US Election: The Three Things That Might Happen By The End Of Today

US Election: The Three Things That Might Happen By The End Of Today
The US election is now underway and everyone is waiting to see if it is in fact 4 more years for Donald Trump or a swing back to the Democrats in what has been a hate-fuelled, angry campaign from both sides.

Will it be a repeat of 2016? Will Joe Biden actually win like the polls suggest? What if the Electoral College ends up in a tie?

Chas Licciardello from the ABC's Planet America breaks down all the potential outcomes of Biden/Harris or Trump Pence 2020.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Chas Licciardello co-host of the ABC's Planet America

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

