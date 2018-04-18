Untruthful Slime Ball

Former FBI director James Comey is very tall and has very big hands. Now that everyone is clear on that, he also thinks that Donald Trump is morally unfit to be President and is a lot like a mob boss. Also, the pee tape makes a triumphant return to the news cycle. But are you, like Mia, a “pee-liever”?

I'm A Peeliever And You Should Be Too

James Comey on NPR's Fresh Air podcast

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

