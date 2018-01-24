What Michael Wolff Left Out

This week, millions of women all over the world marched to protest gender inequality and also Trump. Trump meanwhile suggested they turn their protest into a celebration of his achievements and how much better off women are since he became President. Plus, porn star Stormy Daniels has given an interview in which she volunteers that she can describe a naked Trump very specifically if required to prove their alleged affair (we believe you, please don't), the government shuts down for 69 hours and Michael Wolff clickbaits us all by stating that there is one very juicy fact he left out of his Fire and Fury bestseller. And is John Kelly about to be fired?



