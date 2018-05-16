Be The Most Best

Melania made the world a better place for children this week by launching a campaign called 'Be Best'. No that's not a typo.

Ivanka visited Jerusalem to open the new American embassy there.

And Mia went to see Hillary live in the flesh, but left feeling a little uneasy...

Ivanka's Instagram

Daddy's Little Ghoul

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Women's Network.