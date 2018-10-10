Anger and Despair and Silly Hats

TELL ME IT'S GOING TO BE OK MEMBERSHIP: https://mailchi.mp/mamamia.com.au/tell-me-its-going-to-be-ok

Other than expressing how scary life is for young white men, Donald had a quiet week. Melanie played with some elephants in Africa. And a second man accused of sexual misconduct was confirmed to the highest court in the land.

This episode details incidents of rape and sexual assault. If you this brings up any issues for you, call the National Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Counselling hotline on 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Your hosts are Mia Freedman and Amelia Lester.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.

