Alt-Right Etiquette

Other than outright lying in the lead up to the midterm, Donald has flown relatively under the radar this week.

Hillary and Bill are back on the road, and we tackle a question from a listener about an alt-right co-worker.

Your hosts are Mia Freedman and Amelia Lester.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.

