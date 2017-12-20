365 Days of Insanity

tell me its going to be ok

20 Dec 2017 · 44 minutes

365 Days of Insanity
We are almost a year into this nightmare. Is it over yet? Only by a quarter (impeachment not withstanding). As we approach the end of Trump's first calendar year in office, it's time for a Presidential stocktake. Host of Planet America and founding member of The Chaser, Chas Licciardello, joins Mia Freedman in the pod studio to talk Javanka, sexual harassment, North Korea, Scaramucci, Bannon, Alabama and some of the other things that have happened since Trump took office. What do they mean? And what will happen over the holidays?

Show notes

Your host is Mia Freedman with Chas Liciardello. 

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

