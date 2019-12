Influencers fill the feeds of millions of women but what’s actually involved in attracting that kind of audience? And is ‘influencing’ a day job? Tully Smyth goes behind-the-scenes with some of Australia’s most influential women to find out how they manage their lifestyles, their socials, their money and their feelings. In this teaser episode you’ll find out what happened when Elle Ferguson slid into Kim Kardashian’s DMs….

